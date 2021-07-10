Inter are only interested in having an option to buy in any deal to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin on loan this summer.

Arsenal are looking to cash in on Bellerin as part of their plans to raise funds from the transfer market in the ongoing transfer window.

The full-back has been attracting considerable interest with Real Betis believed to be interested in taking him back to Spain.

The full-back is also a priority target for Inter, who want to bring in a quality player to replace Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter do not agree with the conditions under which Arsenal would sanction a loan move for him.

The Gunners would prefer to sell the right-back but are open to a loan option if an obligatory purchase clause is part of the agreement.

Inter are not interested in such a deal and will only agree to include an option to buy in any loan deal.

The Serie A giants are considering other options beyond Bellerin with Denzel Dumfries and Davide Zappacosta their other targets.

Inter are prepared to revisit and quickly do a deal for Bellerin if Arsenal agree to the option to buy condition.