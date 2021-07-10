Arsenal are looking to cash in on Bellerin as part of their plans to raise funds from the transfer market in the ongoing transfer window.
The full-back has been attracting considerable interest with Real Betis believed to be interested in taking him back to Spain.
The full-back is also a priority target for Inter, who want to bring in a quality player to replace Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.
But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter do not agree with the conditions under which Arsenal would sanction a loan move for him.
The Gunners would prefer to sell the right-back but are open to a loan option if an obligatory purchase clause is part of the agreement.
Inter are not interested in such a deal and will only agree to include an option to buy in any loan deal.
The Serie A giants are considering other options beyond Bellerin with Denzel Dumfries and Davide Zappacosta their other targets.
Inter are prepared to revisit and quickly do a deal for Bellerin if Arsenal agree to the option to buy condition.