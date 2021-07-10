Juventus have stepped in to try to sign Dynamo Kyiv defender Illya Zabarnyi after Chelsea put the brakes on a deal to secure his services.

The Blues were closing in on the 18-year-old defender and put a deal in place worth €12m to take him to Stamford Bridge.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has put the brakes on the deal as he chases other defenders, something which has given Juventus a chance to step in.

The Italian giants cannot match Chelsea’s €12m, but are trying to find an agreement with Dynamo Kyiv on the basis of a fee of €5.5m plus bonuses.

Juventus are now locked in talks with Dynamo Kyiv as they try to strike a deal for Zabarnyi.

The highly rated teenager is already a fully established member of Dynamo Kyiv’s team, while he has been capped by Ukraine at international level.

Zabarnyi featured in Euro 2020 for Ukraine and his career may now be about to get a boost at club level too.

Juventus want to welcome the defender to Turin and all eyes will be on whether Chelsea go back to the chase after the Italian side entered the mix.