Liverpool winger Harry Wilson may wait to see if interest from abroad becomes more concrete before taking a call on his future, amid Brentford being keen, according to the Sun.

The Wales international is out of favour at Liverpool and the Reds are prepared to sell him for the right price, with Harvey Elliott’s progress having pushed him further away from the first team mix.

A host of clubs have been linked with Wilson, but Brentford look to be leading the pack as it is claimed they are prepared to offer around £10m to take him south.

However, while the prospect of regular Premier League football with Brentford may tempt Wilson, the winger could also wait before deciding what to do.

It is suggested that Wilson may want to see whether interest from abroad becomes concrete as he carefully considers his next step.

Following a series of loan spells away from Liverpool, Wilson wants to make sure that if he leaves permanently he is joining the right club.

Liverpool have loaned Wilson out to Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

He also has other interest from close to home as several Championship sides, including Swansea City, are firm admirers of his talents.