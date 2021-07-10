Manchester United have probed the possibility of signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a top-class centre-back this summer and the club are considering a number of options in the market.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is Manchester United’s top target and the club are in talks to take him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

But the Premier League giants are considering some other options and Koulibaly is one of the defenders the club are interested in getting their hands on.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have revived their long-standing interest in the Napoli centre-back as part of their plans.

Koulibaly has been on their radar for several years and they previously failed with a big-money offer for him.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been linked with a move away from Napoli regularly over the last few years.

His agent will soon meet the Napoli hierarchy to discuss the possibility of the defender leaving the Serie A giants this summer.

Koulibaly still has two more years left on his contract at Napoli and the Serie A giants are still expected to ask for big money for him.