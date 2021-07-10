Everton have fuelled talk that they are looking to keep hold of Moise Kean by posting a photograph of the striker on social media.

Kean spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain in France and did enough to cause the Ligue 1 giants to want to keep him on into the forthcoming campaign.

PSG are looking to loan Kean once again, but Everton are opposed to sanctioning another temporary exit for the Italy international.

And the Merseyside outfit have made a prominent statement to show that Kean is their player.

Everton took to social media to post a photograph of Kean at their training base.

New Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is set to run the rule over Kean over the coming weeks and the Spaniard may decide that he wants the striker to stay.

Kean is interested in returning to PSG, but Everton could insist that he stays put and works under Benitez.

The 21-year-old hit the back of the net 13 times in Ligue 1 for PSG last term, while he also chipped in with three goals in the Champions League.