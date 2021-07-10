Former West Ham academy director Tony Carr has expressed his delight at seeing Declan Rice following in the footsteps of other former Hammers stars in excelling for England.

Rice has started every game of England’s journey to the final of the European Championship and is expected to be one of the first names on the team-sheet against Italy on Sunday as well.

The midfielder has been one of the lynchpins of Gareth Southgate’s side who have helped England reach their first major final since their triumph in the 1966 World Cup.

A West Ham legend in Bobby Moore was the captain of the England side that won the World Cup in 1966 and Carr admits that he is delighted to see that another West Ham star in Rice has excelled for England.

The former academy director of the Hammers stressed that West Ham have always produced greats for England and watching Rice perform on the big stage has been extra special.

“It’s nice to see that connection continue between West Ham and England”, Carr told The Athletic.

“A lot of West Ham players have played for England.

“The likes of Johnny Byrne, Martin Peters, Bobby Moore and others after them in the golden-generation era, like Joe Cole, Michael Carrick, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard.

“We’ve always had a link with England and we’ve always produced players that have been good enough to play for the national team.

“I’m so proud Declan has been able to follow in their footsteps.”

Rice and the rest of the England side will hope to end England’s 55-year wait for a major trophy by beating Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.