Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are considering doing a swap deal involving Manchester City linked Antoine Griezmann and Liverpool target Saul Niguez this summer.

The Catalan giants need to move out some of their big earners in order to wipe off €200m from their wage bill, which is a requirement for them to register new players.

Griezmann is one of the players the club are considering selling in the ongoing transfer window and he has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has spoken with the Frenchman over a potential move to the Etihad, but it has been claimed that he could return to his former club Atletico Madrid as well.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering signing Saul as part of that deal that would see Griezmann return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are interested in cashing in on Saul as well and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

But the two clubs are now contemplating whether to pull off an audacious swap involving Griezmann and Saul.

The Catalan giants want to bring in midfield reinforcements and Saul is a player they have long admired.

But no concrete move has been made and the two clubs are still assessing the viability of such a swap deal involving two big-name players.