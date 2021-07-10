Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Arkadiusz Milik is not considering leaving Marseille in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Marseille signed the hitman from Napoli on loan in the winter transfer window and will soon pay the €10m needed to make the deal permanent.

But that has not stopped the rumours around his future at the French club as there are suggestions that he could still leave Marseille this summer.

Milik is one of the strikers that Tottenham have been tracking and the north London club are in the market for a forward in the ongoing window.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Milik is not interested in leaving the French giants this summer and is not going to consider any offers.

He is happy at Marseille and is fully committed to starting next season with the French club.

Milik scored ten times in 16 appearances for the club and is happy to continue at Marseille.

He even decided against playing in the European Championship in order to be fit in time for pre-season with the French giants.

Tottenham have an interest in him, but if they do move to try to snap him up may have work to do on selling a move.