Celtic are one of a number of clubs showing interest in Rennes defender Brandon Soppy, who is available this summer.

The Scottish giants are under pressure to enter the transfer market and make additions to their squad before they take part in the Champions League qualifiers.

They have been linked with a host of options and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, are showing interest in Rennes’ right-back Soppy.

However, Celtic are not the only club keen on the 19-year-old as two unnamed sides from England, along with a side from Italy, are in the mix.

Rennes have put a €5m asking price on Soppy’s head and it remains to be seen if Celtic will be willing to meet it.

The French side tried to lock Soppy down to a contract extension recently, but the defender was not convinced by the proposal.

As such the teenager has now entered the final year of his contract at Rennes.

He made nine appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes last season, while also turning out for the club twice in the Champions League group stage.