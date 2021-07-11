Celtic are tipped to be asking for £20m in order to let Kristoffer Ajer leave this summer and the club’s stance means the defender could stay, according to The Athletic.

The Norway international defender has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Celtic Park and is wanted by a host of clubs.

Newcastle United and Norwich City are keen, while Brentford are the latest side to lodge a bid for Ajer but see it rejected.

Celtic are prepared to sell the defender, but are tipped to want £20m to allow him to depart in the ongoing transfer window.

A £20m asking price means that it is a genuine possibility that Ajer will not depart Celtic this summer and will stay to play out the final year of his contract.

New boss Ange Postecoglou is working to bolster his options at Celtic and the Scottish giants have been expected to move for a centre-back.

Keeping Ajer could boost the Australian tactician as he plots Celtic’s push in the European qualifiers.

Celtic are currently in the midst of their pre-season programme and have friendlies against Bristol City and Preston North End before they face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.