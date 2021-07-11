Paris Saint-Germain are edging away from the idea of taking Everton’s Moise Kean back to the Parc des Princes.

Kean spent last term in the French capital as he looked to get back on track following a poor campaign at Everton, and found his shooting boots and form at PSG.

The Italian has been clear that he would like to return to PSG from Everton and the French outfit have been trying to seal another loan deal with the Toffees.

New boss Rafael Benitez is reluctant to let Kean go though and Everton are firmly opposed to another loan deal with PSG.

And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, PSG are now edging away from the idea of re-signing Kean.

Sporting director Leonardo is working on a potential deal to sign Joaquin Correa from Italian side Lazio.

PSG are also currently blocking a loan exit for 19-year-old forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, who spent last term at Lens continuing his development.

The French giants look to be considering other options and the idea of re-signing Kean, due to its complexity, appears to have slipped out of favour.