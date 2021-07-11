Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal to sign former Sunderland goalkeeper Remi Matthews, according to the Sun.

The Eagles now have a new man at the helm in the shape of Patrick Vieira and are pushing on with their transfer business as they try to refresh the squad.

The club want to land a goalkeeper and have zeroed in on ex-Black Cats Matthews, who is a free agent.

The 27-year-old was at Sunderland last season, having joined the Black Cats on a 12-month deal last summer, and made six appearances in League One, conceding seven goals.

His contract with Lee Johnson’s side has now expired and he is available to move to Selhurst Park as a free agent.

Crystal Palace are now close to adding Matthews to the ranks and are looking to push a deal for the goalkeeper over the line.

The former Norwich City star will go in as cover at Palace, as the club aim to make sure they are well stocked for goalkeepers.

Matthews has most recently plied his trade in League One, at Sunderland and in the 2019/20 season, at Bolton Wanderers.