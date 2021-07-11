Rangers full-back Calvin Bassey has explained how Gers head of performance Jordan Milsom made sure the players maintained their fitness levels during the off-season.

The Scottish Premiership champions played their first friendly of the summer against Partick Thistle last week, having returned to pre-season training following a six-week break.

Bassey, who is among the Rangers players to have reported back for pre-season training, looked back at how he kept himself fit during the off-season.

The left-back admitted that it is hard to adjust when a player returns to action following a six-week break, but revealed how Rangers head of performance Milsom made things easy for him.

Bassey explained that Milsom ensured the Gers players maintained their fitness levels during the off-season before insisting that he is enjoying pre-season despite the challenges that come with it.

Asked if the off-season programme has helped him be prepared for pre-season, Bassey told Rangers TV: “Yes, definitely.

“Jordan made sure we are maintaining our fitness, regular texting to our group chat.

“We also had Playmakers to measure how much we were doing and I feel like the pre-season programme has really helped us make sure that we’re ready.

“Obviously, pre-season is never going to be easy, you go from playing football every single day to not playing it properly for six weeks.

“It is always going to be hard, but no, I’m definitely enjoying it and just looking forward to the games.“

Rangers have several players yet to return for pre-season training and the likes of Milsom will be hoping that they can hit the ground running without any trouble.