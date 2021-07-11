Ipswich Town are competing with League One rivals Oxford United for the services of Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson, according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his contact with Dundee United and have been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Oxford United, who are the hunt for a new left-back to replace Huddersfield Town bound Josh Ruffels, have been credited with an interest in signing Robson.

However, the U’s are not the only club interested in acquiring the services of the Scot, with the League One outfit facing competition from Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys are said to have joined league rivals Oxford United in the chase for the Dundee United star as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Ipswich have already strengthened their left-back options with the addition of Matt Penney on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday, but appear to be on the lookout for another full-back.

It remains to be seen if Paul Cook’s side can fend off interest from Oxford United to acquire Robson’s services from Dundee United.

Apart from the Scottish defender, Ipswich have also been linked with a loan move for Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson this summer.