Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has hailed Gers new boy John Lundstram as a fighter and is of the view that the midfielder will bring valuable Premier League experience to the team.

The Scottish Premiership champions announced the acquisition of the 27-year-old services from Championship outfit Sheffield United on a free transfer last week.

Rangers first team coach Beale is delighted with Lundstram’s addition and is of the view that the midfielder will inject quality, energy and personality into the Gers team.

The former Liverpool youth coach pointed out how the former Everton midfielder has had an interesting career trajectory before hailing him as a fighter.

Beale feels Steven Gerrard’s side will benefit from Lundstram’s experience in the English top flight and went on to express his delight at being able to work with the Englishman.

Asked what he thinks Lundstram can add to the squad, Beale told Rangers TV: “Real quality, real energy, personality“.

“I think John, he has had a really interesting rise in his career, he is a fighter, he is someone that uses his energy in every single game and really has a nice personality on the pitch.

“For the last two years, he has been playing in the Premier League as well, so [he’ll] bring that higher level and that level of expectation into our team.

“We’re already a very, very good team, so that is the first thing a new player needs to know when they join Rangers, they are joining a very, very good team.

“And then we’ll explain to them how they can help make us stronger and better and add some variety and I think John adds all of that.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch, comes across as a really really good personality and that’s what we want in our changing room.“

Having completed his move to Ibrox last week, Lundstram played the first 45 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.