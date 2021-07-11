Tottenham Hotspur have strong interest in Renato Sanches, while the midfielder has also been discussed as an option by Arsenal.

Sanches has seen his stock rise at French side Lille and his performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 have showcased his abilities further, only increasing the desire of interested clubs to snap him up.

Tottenham have strong interest in Sanches, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, but he has also been discussed at Arsenal, where he is rated.

The Gunners though have other priorities and are only likely to enter the race for the midfielder if they cannot land their key targets.

Barcelona too are fans of Sanches and have been in regular touch with his entourage.

The Catalan giants would like to sign him, but can make no moves at present given their financial situation.

Offloading players is the name of the game at Barcelona and the club have just sold Junior Firpo to Leeds United for a fee of €15m.

Sanches, 23, was snapped up by Lille from Bayern Munich in 2019 and has long been tipped for big things in the game.

He struggled to make his mark in Bavaria, but is now established as one of the top young midfielders in Europe.