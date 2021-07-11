Burnley and Leeds United linked Maxwel Cornet has commented on his future amidst speculation he could be set to exit Lyon this summer.

The versatile left-sided player is back at work at Lyon, with pre-season firmly under way, and was involved in a 5-1 friendly win over Bourg-en-Bresse on Saturday evening.

Cornet has been linked with Leeds, though it is unclear if they are still plotting to land him after signing Junior Firpo from Barcelona, while Burnley have also been claimed to be keen.

The 24-year-old is aware of the transfer chatter surrounding him, but insists that he is focused on pre-season at Lyon and stressed that he is happy at the club.

Cornet told Ouest-France: “We are in a transfer period. There are a lot of rumours going around.

“We can hear everything.

“For the moment, I am at Lyon.

“I am starting my preparation and we will see in the coming days.

“But for the moment, I am 100 per cent with Lyon and I am happy.”

Lyon have Cornet under contract for a further two years, until the summer of 2023, and will only let him leave if presented with an offer they deem to be acceptable.