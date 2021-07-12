Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has asked the Gunners to let him leave the club this summer, having set his eyes on a move to Inter, according to Sky Italia.

Bellerin has been on Arsenal’s books since the summer of 2011, but could be in line to put an end to his ten-year association with the Premier League side soon.

Italian champions Inter are on the lookout for a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain bound Achraf Hakimi and have identified the 26-year-old as an ideal candidate.

Arsenal are said to be prepared to sanction a loan move for Bellerin, but want an obligatory purchase clause included in the agreement, whereas, Inter will only agree to include a buy option.

With the two clubs yet to reach an agreement, the Spain international has asked Arsenal to allow him to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window.

Bellerin has set his eyes on a move to Inter and is keen to secure a transfer to Italy’s Serie A champions ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Now, it is up to Arsenal and Inter to reach an agreement over the terms of the transfer.

Bellerin made 35 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.