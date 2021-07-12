Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has joked about the reason for Chelsea and Manchester City target Erling Haaland being absent from fitness testing.

Dortmund have been putting their players through fitness tests as they kick off preparations for the 2021/22 campaign.

Haaland was not spotted at the test and speculation instantly arose over his future and what it could mean, with both Chelsea and Manchester City keen on securing his services.

And Zorc, when asked, joked about the striker’s absence by laughing: “He is in England.”

Haaland could be the subject of a big money bid during the ongoing transfer window, but clubs could wait until next summer to make their move.

The Norway international has a release clause in his Dortmund contract which kicks in next summer.

Just 20 years old, Haaland grabbed 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season, while he also struck ten times in just eight Champions League outings.

The German side have Haaland under contract for a further three years, but will be powerless to prevent him leaving next summer if his release clause is triggered.

They are however planning for him to continue for the forthcoming campaign.