Everton and Tottenham Hotspur will have to trigger the €60m release clause in Joao Palhinha’s contract with Sporting Lisbon to sign him this summer.

Having helped Sporting Lisbon to the league title last term and shone for Portugal at the European Championship, Palhinha has attracted transfer interest from several clubs.

Premier League trio Everton, Tottenham and Wolves have been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, who has four more years remaining on his deal with the Portuguese champions.

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Spanish top flight sides Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have also been linked with a move for the Portugal international.

However, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, Sporting Lisbon are determined to retain Palhinha’s services and will only sanction a move if his release clause is triggered.

The midfielder has a €60m release clause in his current deal with the Primeira Liga outfit and his suitors, including Everton and Tottenham, will have to pay that sum to sign him this summer.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has informed Palhinha that he wants him at the club next season and the player is said to be open to the idea of staying put.

The Portuguese champions are also hoping to tie Palhinha down to a new deal that would see the player’s salary and release clause go up.