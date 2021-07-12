Livingston boss manager David Martindale believes that Rangers loanee Ben Williamson has a great future in the game and has thanked the Gers for allowing his side to conclude a deal for the midfielder.

The Gers announced on Monday that the 19-year-old has signed a new deal that will keep him in Glasgow until at least the summer of 2023.

The announcement was followed up by another development, with Rangers’ fellow Premiership side Livingston snapping Williamson up on a season-long loan deal.

Livingston FC is delighted to announce the loan signing of Scotland U21 midfielder Ben Williamson (@benwilliamsonnn) on a season-long-loan from Premiership champions @RangersFC. Welcome to Livingston, Ben! Full story on the link below. — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) July 12, 2021

Livingston boss Martindale, while expressing his delight, revealed that he was impressed by the youngster while watching him in the Scottish Championship with Arbroath.

He also believes the fact that Williamson has been capped by Scotland’s Under-21s also speaks to his quality.

“I’m delighted that both Ben himself and Rangers FC have chosen Livingston as the club best placed to help Ben in his progression”, Martindale told his club’s official site.

“I watched Ben action a number of times last season whilst watching Jack Hamilton and Carlo Pignatiello at Arbroath and was always impressed.

“I really believe he has a great future in the game and I’m happy to get him on board here.

“Ben hasn’t long made his Scotland U21 debut which tells you the quality the lad possesses.

“I must say a big thank you to Rangers Football Club, Ben and his agent Pete Cormack for working with us to make the deal happen.”

Williamson featured in 18 games for Arbroath after joining in the January transfer window.