Manchester City could complete the acquisition of Jack Grealish’s services from Aston Villa quickly if there are no hiccups, according to The Athletic.

Having reclaimed their status as Premier League champions last season, Manchester City are determined to continue their dominance next season.

As the Citizens look to go from strength to strength, they have been linked with big money moves for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and Aston Villa star Grealish.

While Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to keep hold of Kane, there have been suggestions that there could be a deal to be struck with Aston Villa for Grealish.

And it has been suggested that a deal to take Grealish to the Etihad could happen quickly.

There have been suggestions that the Premier League champions are lining up a £100m move for the Aston Villa captain.

Should the transfer go through, Grealish, who represented Gareth Southgate’s side at the European Championship, would become the most expensive English player in the history of football.

The 25-year-old would also become Manchester City’s first signing of the summer if the move goes through soon.