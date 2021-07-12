Leicester City have touched base with Ozan Kabak’s representatives and will approach Schalke if they reach an agreement with the player’s entourage, according to journalist Chris Williams.

The 21-year-old has returned to Schalke after Liverpool decided against making his loan move from the German club permanent for £18m this summer.

Having suffered relegation from the Bundesliga, Schalke are looking to move Kabak out during the ongoing transfer window and have given him extra time off to find a new club.

Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the defender, but it is Leicester who have stepped up their interest in him.

The Foxes have touched base with Kabak’s management agency and are tipped to formally approach Schalke if they reach an agreement with the player.

The German second tier club have given Kabak permission to speak to potential suitors and expect him to have a new club by the end of next week.

Schalke are desperately looking to raise funds following their relegation from the Bundesliga and have lowered their asking price for Kabak to £12.8m.

It remains to be seen if Leicester can reach an agreement with Kabak and Schalke and acquire his services ahead of the likes of Newcastle and Spurs.