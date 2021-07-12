Newcastle United starlet Lewis Cass is set to take a medical as he looks to seal a loan move away to League Two side Port Vale, according to the Chronicle.

The 21-year-old is part of the Magpies Under-23s set up and spent last season on loan away at then National League side Hartlepool United.

Cass played a crucial role in helping Hartlepool earn promotion into League Two, and boss Dave Challinor was keen on having him at his disposal again.

Owing to a strong season in Hartlepool colours the centre-back also attracted a lot of interest from several EFL clubs and from Scotland, but it appears League Two side Port Vale have won the race to land his signature.

Cass is set to take a medical at Port Vale with a season-long loan deal on the cards.

The defender made 34 appearances in total in the league for Hartlepool last term and will be hoping to build on that with the Valiants.

Cass’ current deal at St. James’ Park expires next summer and he will look to step up his game in the upcoming campaign should he seek to convince Newcastle that he warrants a new deal at the club.

The Magpies starlet also clocked up minutes for Newcastle Under-23s side in the EFL Trophy and Premier League Two last term, but will now be looking to kick on with his development at senior level in League Two.