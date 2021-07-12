Ligue 1 outfit Nice have slapped in a bid for Newcastle United target Mario Lemina as they look to bolster their options.

The midfielder, who has entered the final year of his contract at Southampton, has been linked with leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Lemina spent last term on loan at Fulham and he is expected not to be part of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans at St Mary’s going forward.

Southampton’s Premier League rivals Newcastle have identified him as a potential recruit this summer, while he also has admirers in Italy in the shape of Cagliari.

It has been claimed that the Saints are willing to sanction a permanent exit for Lemina this summer for £4m.

And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Nice have tabled an offer in the £3.4m range for Lemina’s signature.

Nice are keen on beating off competition for the 28-year-old as he is considered a priority target by new coach Christophe Galtier.

It remains to be seen whether Nice will succeed in snaring Lemina away from the south coast despite interest from the likes of Newcastle and manage to take him back to France where he played for Lorient and Marseille.