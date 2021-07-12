Arsenal linked Thilo Kehrer is keen to remain at Paris Saint-Germain this summer and is opposed to leaving the Parc des Princes.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to bolster their defensive options during the ongoing transfer window and have been associated with a move for the 24-year-old.

Kehrer joined PSG from Bundesliga club Schalke for around €37m in the summer of 2018, but he faces an uncertain future at the club following the arrival of Sergio Ramos.

Apart from Ramos, PSG have Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo in their ranks and the German could find playing time hard to come by next term.

However, despite having doubts over his playing time in the new season, the former Schalke defender is keen to stay at PSG, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Kehrer is said to be determined to fight for his place in the team under Mauricio Pochettino, but the situation could still change later in the summer.

It is said that the Ligue 1 giants could sanction a loan move for the Germany international before the transfer window slams shut.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal, who are currently looking to strike a deal with Brighton for 23-year-old defender Ben White, will step up their interest in Kehrer this summer.