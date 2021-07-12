Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to meet Borussia Dortmund to seek the signature of Erling Haaland, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 20-year-old has attracted significant transfer interest from several European giants following his exploits in the German top flight last season.

Borussia Dortmund have maintained that Haaland is not for sale this summer, but that has not stopped clubs from being linked with a move for the Norwegian.

Chelsea are said to have identified the former Red Bull Salzburg frontman as their top target, while Manchester City are also credited with an interest in the player.

The Citizens boss Guardiola is keen to have Haaland and has asked the club to meet with Dortmund to explore a deal.

Manchester City are prepared to pay a transfer fee of around £130m for Haaland and are tipped to open talks with Borussia Dortmund over a deal soon.

It is unclear whether Borussia Dortmund, who have insisted that Haaland is not for sale this summer, will be tempted by such an offer from the Premier League giants.

With Manchester City said to be stepping up their interest in Haaland, it remains to be seen if Chelsea will follow suit with an offer.