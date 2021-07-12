Danny Murphy is of the view that playing Kalvin Phillips in the holding midfield role is a waste for Leeds United as he is technically good enough to play higher up the pitch where he could score and create goals.

The midfielder had a strong first season in the Premier League, helping the Whites secure a top ten finish, shining in the holding midfield role for them.

Having only made his England debut in August, Phillips has risen to become a fixture under boss Gareth Southgate, starting all their games in the European Championship as they finished as runners up, while also registering an assist.

Former England midfielder Murphy lauded Phillips for the way he adjusted to the pressures of the Premier League and international football, proving all his doubters wrong.

While discussing Phillips’ performances in Euro 2020, Murphy told talkSPORT: “He [Phillips] has gone into the Premier League comfortable, confident like he has adjusted so easily.

“Then he got thrust into the international scene, then got put into a huge tournament situation where people go should he play, should he not, just taking it all in his stride.”

Murphy is impressed with Phillips’ performances and stressed it is a waste for his club Leeds that they play him as a holding midfielder when he is good enough to take on a more attacking role.

“Temperament, fitness and quality and I actually think although Leeds play him in that holding role, but I actually like him a bit further ahead with the insurance of someone behind him because he is technically good enough to go on and make goals and score goals, I think as he progresses in his career.

“I think he could be a bit of a waste just having him in a holding role.”

Phillips has made the holding midfield role his own under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, even stepping back into the centre-back position when needed, and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine will deploy him further up the pitch in the upcoming season.