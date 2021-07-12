Legendary sports anchor Richard keys has insisted England should sack Gareth Southgate and rope in former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger before the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions fell at the final hurdle in their quest for a first international title since the 1966 World Cup, losing on penalties to Italy in the final of the European Championship on Sunday at Wembley.

Although England went into the final on the back of an unbeaten run in the tournament, Southgate’s more conservative style of play has seen him being on the receiving end of criticism from some sections of the Three Lions faithful.

Sports presenter Keys is of the view that Southgate has been too clever with his tactics and decision making and the Football Association should show him the exit door now as England look forward to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Keys insisted that if it was up to him, he would try his best to rope in ex-Gunners boss Wenger to take over the Three Lions as he could end the country’s decades long hurt on the international scene.

“The whole tournament smacked of Southgate being just a bit too clever”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“Even the penalties were over thought. I felt for [Marcus] Rashford and [Jadon] Sancho – deemed not good enough to play a part in 120 minutes – but asked to go and make fools of themselves in a shoot out. Sorry. That was poor.

“So, they were the best in training? So what? Your first touch of the ball on the night is a pen?

“But I can’t see England going any further with Southgate.

“If it was my choice I’d move heaven and earth to persuade Arsene Wenger to take it.

“He really could end all the hurt.”

Former Middlesbrough boss Southgate is under contract until after the next World Cup and the Football Association are keen to hand him a new deal as it stands.