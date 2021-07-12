Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has been offered to Serie A club Roma by an intermediary, who discussed the possibility of the transfer with the Giallorossi hierarchy.

The 28-year-old joined Manchester United from FC Porto for £13.5m last summer, but found playing time hard to come by in his debut season at Old Trafford.

With Luke Shaw’s form rising significantly over the last season, there have been suggestions that Telles could look to move away from Manchester United this summer.

Serie A champions Inter have been credited with an interest in the left-back, but it appears they are not the only Italian club in the mix for the player.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma have been offered the chance to sign the former Galatasaray defender this summer by an intermediary.

It is said that Jose Mourinho’s side would be open to the idea of adding Telles to the squad, but Roma could struggle to reach an agreement with Manchester United.

Roma would prefer to sign Telles on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent, while the Red Devils are claimed to be only interested in a direct sale.

It remains to be seen if Roma will look to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to sanction a loan move for the Brazil international.