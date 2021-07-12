Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has a list of targets ready to go as the Whites bid to replace Kiko Casilla, according to Leeds Live.

Casilla has headed back to his homeland to join La Liga side Elche on a season-long loan deal, with the goalkeeper keen to secure regular game time.

His departure for Elche means Leeds are now a goalkeeper down in their squad and Orta intends to dip into the transfer market.

The Leeds director of football has a list of potential signings and is looking for a goalkeeper to come in to provide cover for undisputed number 1 Illan Meslier.

The Whites currently have Elia Caprile and Dani van den Heuvel providing cover for Meslier, following Casilla’s exit.

Elche finished just two points above the drop zone in La Liga last season and Casilla will be looking to help his side enjoy a more comfortable forthcoming campaign.

Casilla has made 62 appearances for Leeds since joining the club from Real Madrid, but will not add to that number next term.

He made just three outings in the Premier League for the Yorkshire giants last term.