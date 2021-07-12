Everton goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has lauded Jordan Pickford for his strength of character and self-belief, and stressed a leader like him is what any team would want in the dressing room.

Pickford had a stellar run in the European Championship for England, winning the Golden Glove award, having kept five clean sheets during the tournament, conceding just two goals.

The Everton shot-stopper also made two saves in the penalty shootout against Italy in the final but ultimately his heroics ended in vain as England lost 3-2.

Toffees goalkeeping coach Kelly, who works closely with Pickford at Goodison Park, is not surprised with how well he performed in the continental competition with the strength of character he possesses.

Kelly lauded Pickford for his leadership qualities and self belief and stressed he is the type of player that lifts everyone up when the team are going through tough times.

“The people who know him best – his friends, his family, and the people who work with him every day at Everton – know what type of character he is”, Kelly wrote on Everton’s official site.

“That’s why we’re not surprised to see him perform so well and carry himself like he has on such a big stage.

“He’s going to be absolutely gutted but, with the type of person he is, that steel and inner belief he has will only grow and give him the platform to be a leader.

“That’s something he’s embraced, particularly in the past year with Everton, and also in the Euros with England.

“You’ve seen his leadership qualities and he’s stood to be counted.

“It’s great when you’re winning, but when you lose a final or lose a game, that’s when you need your characters to stand up.

“Individuals like Jordan are who you want in the dressing room in times like these.”

After an extended season, Pickford is taking a well deserved break and will return to a new look Everton squad with Rafael Benitez in charge.