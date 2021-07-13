Former Fulham and West Ham United star Mladen Petric has revealed that taking on Chelsea legend John Terry was tough due to the physical nature of his defending.

The Croatian had most of his success in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg, but he also had a brief spell in England with West Ham and Fulham.

As a forward, he came up against several defenders during his career, but Petric conceded that taking on Terry was one of his toughest assignments and he felt in pain after games against Chelsea.

He conceded that Terry did not resort to any unfair means to gain an advantage but battling with him physically was hurt and he did not shy away from letting the forward know about his presence even when the ball was not in their vicinity.

Petric told German outlet Spox: “When you played against Terry, you hurt a lot afterwards.

“He wasn’t unfair and did not provoke anything, but he was rigorous in the duels and sometimes stood on your foot, even when the ball wasn’t around.

“That was tough.”

Terry spent 17 years at Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League, amongst various other honours.

He is currently an assistant to Dean Smith in Aston Villa’s coaching set-up.