Atletico Madrid want to quickly resolve the future of 26-year-old midfielder Saul Niguez, who has been the subject of an offer from Liverpool, it has been claimed.

The 26-year-old has five more years remaining on his contract with the Spanish champions, but is said to be considering a move away from the club this summer.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Niguez and were claimed to have made an offer of €40m in an attempt to lure him away from Atletico Madrid.

It is said that Diego Simeone’s side have rejected the Premier League club’s offer as they want a sum of at least €50m for the sale of the Spain international.

Though Atletico Madrid have rejected Liverpool’s initial bid, they are in a hurry to resolve the future of the midfielder, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

It remains to be seen if Los Rojiblancos are prepared to lower their asking price for Niguez as they look to find a solution regarding his future at the club.

While it is unclear if Liverpool will return with an improved offer for Niguez, they face the prospect of having competition from Barcelona in the chase for the player.

A swap deal between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona involving Niguez and Antoine Griezmann has been mooted, with both players said to be open to the idea.

However, it is unclear if Barcelona could entertain the idea as they need to reduce their wage bill.