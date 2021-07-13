Celtic have opened talks with Rennes over a deal to snap up right-back Sacha Boey, with a bid lodged by the Bhoys, according to Herald and Times Sport.

The Scottish giants want to make signings to back new boss Ange Postecoglou and their Champions League qualifier is looming large on the horizon.

Celtic currently only have one first team right-back in Anthony Ralston and have now slapped in a bid of £1m for Boey.

The defender spent last term away from Rennes on loan at Dijon and Celtic believe that at 20 years old he would represent a good investment.

Celtic are interested in Boey’s Rennes team-mate Brandon Soppy, but have not made any movement on a deal to sign him.

They will hope to get a deal for Boey over the line and it remains to be seen if that would end their interest in Soppy.

Boey came through the youth ranks at Rennes and clocked 24 appearances in Ligue 1 while at Dijon.

The defender has been capped by France up to Under-20 level.