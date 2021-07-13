Celtic’s attempts to sign Hajduk Split’s Mario Vuskovic and Carl Starfelt of Rubin Kazan have stalled, according to The Athletic.

With Kristoffer Ajer pushing to leave Celtic in the ongoing transfer window, the club are in the market to bring in defensive reinforcements in the ongoing transfer window.

Celtic have brought in Liam Shaw, Osaze Urhoghide and Joey Dawson, but none of the three players are expected to make an instant impact.

The club want to bring in one or two centre-backs who could slot straight into the first team and are interested in signing Vuskovic and Starfelt in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the club are finding it hard to work out deals for those two players.

They are interested in Vuskovic and Starfelt, but talks over signing the duo have stalled.

With only a week left before their big Champions League qualifier, the club are scrambling in the market to bring in more reinforcements.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to press the accelerator to land any one of those players in the next week.