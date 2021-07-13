Chelsea are not interested in sending Kurt Zouma out on loan and have slapped an asking price of €30m on the defender, amidst interest from Everton and Roma.

Thomas Tuchel helped the Blues to the Champions League last season lining up with a three-man defence consisting of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta.

With the German also having Andreas Christensen at his disposal, there are doubts over the amount of playing time Zouma could receive next season.

The 26-year-old is now being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Everton and Roma said to be interested in acquiring his services.

According to French radio station RMC, Chelsea are not open to sanctioning a loan move for Zouma and want a fee in excess of €30m for his sale.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the centre-back, but the Italian top flight club are said to be looking to sign him on loan, which the Blues are not interested in entertaining.

Zouma spent the 2018/19 season at Goodison Park and there are suggestions that Everton could look to sign him from Chelsea again.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees are willing to meet Chelsea’s asking price for the France international as they aim to back Rafael Benitez in the transfer market.