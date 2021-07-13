Norwegian club Valerenga are prepared for Leeds United to firm up their interest in 20-year-old goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson with a formal offer soon.

The Yorkshire-based club have begun the hunt for a new backup goalkeeper after Kiko Casilla joined Spanish outfit Elche on a season-long loan on Monday.

Leeds are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide cover for Illan Meslier before their first pre-season friendly and have narrowed down their options to three candidates.

Among the list of potential options to replace Casilla at Elland Road is Valerenga star Klaesson, who Marcelo Bielsa’s side are said to have spotted back in 2019.

According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Leeds have rekindled their interest in acquiring the services of the 20-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

Aware of Leeds’ interest in the player, Valerenga are prepared for the Premier League side to step up their interest in the youngster by making a formal offer soon.

There have been suggestions that Leeds director of football Victor Orta is set to hold talks with a goalkeeper abroad today, but it is unclear if the said player is Klaesson.

Apart from Klaesson, the Whites have also identified Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Levante custodian Dani Cardenas as potential options to replace Casilla.