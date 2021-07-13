Leeds United would be able to sign Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin if they pull the trigger with a bid acceptable to the German club, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites are in the market to add an attacker to the ranks and have been linked with a potential move for Cunha, who they have held discussions over.

Leeds’ interest has cooled, but it is claimed that the deal is there to be done for the Whites if they want to go ahead.

Hertha Berlin are prepared to sell Cunha during the ongoing transfer window and are looking for around £30m.

The Brazilian has also attracted interest from Serie A side Atalanta.

Cunha, 22, joined Hertha Berlin from fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the January 2020 transfer window and penned a contract running until the summer of 2024.

He clocked 27 outings in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin last term and found the back of the net on six occasions.

Leeds have also been linked with other attacking options this summer, including Club Brugge’s Noa Lang an Rangers’ Ryan Kent.