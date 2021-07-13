Everton will touch base with the representatives of PSV Eindhoven star Denzel Dumfries, who favours a move to Inter, this week, it has been claimed in Italy.

Having impressed for both PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands last season, the 25-year-old has attracted significant transfer interest from several clubs.

With Dumfries being the subject of significant interest, PSV Eindhoven are now resigned to losing him and have given the player permission to talk to suitors.

And Everton look set to step up their interest in the Netherlands international by opening negotiations with the player’s representatives this week.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Toffees are in line to touch base with the right-back’s agents before the end of the week.

However, Dumfries is said to be currently in favour of a move to Italy, where Serie A champions Inter are interested.

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside-based club can convince the PSV Eindhoven star to snub Inter in favour of a move to Goodison Park.

PSV Eindhoven are claimed to have slapped a €20m price tag on Dumfries, but Inter are not prepared to do business with the Dutch outfit at that rate.