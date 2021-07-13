Galatasaray board members have slammed Greek officials for the way they treated the club’s players after the Turkish side were denied entry into Greece for a friendly against Olympiacos.

The Turkish giants were due to take on Olympiacos in a friendly clash, but were forced to return home and abandon their plans after Greek officials refused to accept the players’ PCR tests.

Galatasaray president Burak Elmas has expressed his unhappiness, saying: “This is a political issue. Olympiacos have expressed their embarrassment.”

Inside Futbol spoke to Galatasaray board members, who insisted that Greek officials did not even provide the squad with any water and termed their behaviour “crude”.

Galatasaray insist that the club met the prior demands of Greek officials, saying in a statement: “As we thoroughly did what Greek officials demanded beforehand [PCR tests done in the last 72 hours, rapid antigen tests done in the last 48 hours and vaccine certificates) some people among our group passed through.

“Later on, one of the Greek officials said they did not accept our PCR tests and we needed to be retested, with an impertinent attitude, even though there is a mutual recognition protocal on PCR tests between Turkey and Greece.

“Our squad began the procedures to return to Istanbul after all efforts failed.”

Galatasaray will now continue their pre-season preparations as they shape up for a crunch Champions League qualifier against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven later this month.