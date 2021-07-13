Brazilian attacker Felipe Anderson has completed a medical ahead of joining Serie A giants Lazio from West Ham United.

Anderson is on the verge of returning to Lazio three years after he left the club in 2018 in order to join West Ham.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at FC Porto and Hammers boss David Moyes is happy for him to move on this summer.

An agreement is in place between West Ham and Lazio for the attacker to rejoin the Italians on a permanent deal this summer.

He was spotted in the eternal city on Tuesday, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the player has now undergone a medical ahead of rejoining Lazio.

Anderson will now proceed towards joining the Lazio squad under new coach Maurizio Sarri for pre-season training.

West Ham have agreed to sell him for a fee of €3m with Lazio also agreeing to a 50 per cent sell-on clause if he again leaves the Italian club.

Anderson featured 177 times during his previous stint at Lazio and is on the verge of rejoining the club this summer.