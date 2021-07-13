Former Everton star Steve Watson has suggested that the Toffees will benefit massively from having fans back at Goodison Park, having struggled at home last term.

The Toffees were one of the sides that struggled to find good form at home in the absence of fans last season, winning only six of their 19 games at Goodison Park.

Everton, who go into the new season with a new manager in the shape of Rafael Benitez, will be hopeful of having fans back at the stadium when the new campaign starts next month.

Former Everton star Watson is among those looking forward to seeing fans back at Goodison Park, having seen the side struggle for form at home last term.

Watson pointed out how his former clubs Everton and Newcastle United struggled to maintain a good record at home last season and suggested that having fans back will be a huge boost for them.

“Not just Newcastle, when you look at the teams that have those passionate followings, Everton are another of my old clubs, and home form is affected“, Watson told Chronicle Live.

“Everton had some dreadful home form.

“It will be great to see supporters back in there full stop.“

Everton host Southampton in their first home game of the new Premier League season on 14th August and will be looking for a boost from the fans.