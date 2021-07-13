Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted he cannot wait for the opportunity to go back to Ibrox, with his Gunners side due to face Rangers in a friendly on Saturday.

The Spaniard played for Rangers between 2002 and 2004, joining the club from Barcelona.

Arteta picked up the Scottish league title and the Scottish League Cup during his stint at Rangers and has happy memories of his time in Glasgow.

He revealed that he has not been back to Ibrox since he left Rangers and returning will be a special experience, even though he would have liked it to be in front of a packed out stadium.

“Very much [looking forward to going back to Ibrox]”, Arteta told Sky Sports Scotland.

“It’s so special. I haven’t been at Ibrox since I left, so for me it is going to be really special.

“It is a shame that we’re not going to have a big crowd, but a special day for me for sure.”

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are building up to the Champions League qualifiers and after taking on Arsenal have friendlies against Blackpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and Real Madrid lined up.

Arteta’s Arsenal lost a friendly at Hibernian 2-1 on Tuesday night.