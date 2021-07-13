Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is to hold talks with a transfer target and his representatives today, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites completed the loan of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla to Spanish side Elche on Monday and are now on the hunt for a replacement.

Illan Meslier remains the undisputed number 1 at Elland Road, but the Yorkshire giants want to snap up cover for the goalkeeper.

Orta has zeroed in on two young players who could come in, one based domestically and one overseas.

The director of football is to hold talks with the player based abroad, along with his representatives, today.

The goalkeeper, who is Orta’s top target, was identified by Leeds’ scouting team at the same time that they focused on Meslier.

It is claimed he has since gone on to play first team football and it remains to be seen who the player is.

Regardless of how the talks progress, Leeds want to have a new goalkeeper in at the club before their pre-season fixtures get under way.