Newcastle United star Freddie Woodman is among the three goalkeepers Leeds United have identified as a potential replacement for Kiko Casilla, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Casilla completed a season-long loan move to Spanish outfit Elche on Monday and is unlikely to return to Elland Road despite having two more years remaining on his contract.

With the Spaniard’s time at Leeds seemingly over, the Whites have now begun the hunt for a new goalkeeper as they look to bring in cover for undisputed number 1 Illan Meslier.

The Yorkshire-based club are said to have narrowed down their options to three candidates, with one of those goalkeepers currently playing in England.

Newcastle’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Woodman, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Swansea City, is believed to be under consideration by Leeds.

Apart from Woodman, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are also considering Levante goalkeeper Dani Cardenas and Valerenga custodian Kristoffer Klaesson.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta is said to be in line to hold talks with one of the goalkeepers based abroad today, though the identity of the player is unknown.

It is said that the Whites spotted the said goalkeeper at the same time they focused on Meslier and Klaesson is thought to have been identified by the club in 2019.