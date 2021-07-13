Leeds United linked goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has insisted that he has very little idea about clubs wanting to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

The Whites confirmed the departure of Kiko Casilla on loan to Spanish club Elche on Monday and the club are now in the market for a goalkeeper.

Leeds are believed to have cast the net far and wide to bring in a new goalkeeper for Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and are considering options both in England and in Europe.

There are claims that Leeds director of football Victor Orta has identified Norwegian club Valerenga’s Klaesson as one of the potential targets for the Yorkshire giants in the summer transfer window.

But the 20-year-old goalkeeper stressed that he is not aware that some clubs are interested in signing him.

Klaesson pointed out that he is committed to the contract he has with Valerenga, which expires in December 2022.

The goalkeeper told Nettavisen: “To be honest with you, I have not heard anything about interested clubs.

“I have one-and-a-half years left on my contract with Valerenga, and I am committed to it.”

He insists that there are always enquiries coming for him, but he leaves it to his agent to decide what is serious or not.

“I have not given any signals that I want to leave, so I am doing well at Valerenga.

“There are a lot of enquiries of different levels of seriousness, so then my agent filters out what is nonsense.

“I therefore only look at what he informs me about, of specific offers.”

A product of the Valerenga academy, Klaesson has featured 55 times for the senior side and has even been part of Norway’s senior set-up.