Gaetano Berardi has indicated that Massimo Cellino created the base on which Leeds United have built their success over the last few years.

Berardi left Leeds at the end of last season after spending seven years at Elland Road and had a first-row seat to the club turning into a Premier League side from being a middling Championship side.

The Swiss defender joined when Leeds just came under the stewardship of the enigmatic Cellino, whose reign as president at Elland Road was marked by some chaotic decision making both on and off the pitch.

But Berardi has fond memories of the Italian as Leeds president and he admits that he liked the fact that he was a very hands-on chairman.

He insisted that Cellino knew how to manage a club and feels he created the base on which Leeds have achieved their success in the last few years.

Berardi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Cellino: “[He was] unlike [Andrea] Radrizzani, for sure.

“Cellino was the president directly, he took care of many things, even at team level.

“He has his character, everyone knows it but I got along with him well.

“He understands football, he knows how to manage a club, a company and a group of footballers.

“Even after his departure, they understood the work he did, saving Leeds and providing the base and then leaving again.

“He was present daily, on the pitch.”

Cellino sold 50 per cent of his stake at Leeds to Andrea Radrizzani in January 2017 and the complete takeover happened in the summer.