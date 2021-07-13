Jadon Sancho has completed a medical ahead of him joining Manchester United from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 21-year-old winger was one of the players who missed one of the penalties as England lost the European Championship final to Italy on Sunday.

But he is already preparing for life at a new club as he edges closer to completing a big-money move to Manchester United this summer.

Sancho was put through the paces during a medical by Manchester United on Tuesday as part of the formalities.

The winger has undergone the necessary medical checks for Manchester United to get the deal over the line in the ongoing transfer window.

With the medical done and personal terms already agreed, Manchester United are soon expected to announce the winger’s arrival formally.

Manchester United already have an agreement worth €85m in place with Dortmund for Sancho’s signature.

Once the formalities are complete, Sancho will fly off for his holiday before returning for pre-season with Manchester United in a few weeks’ time.

Manchester United have been chasing the young winger since last summer and are finally on the verge of securing their man.