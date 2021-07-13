Rodrigo has insisted that next season will be tougher for Leeds United as Premier League teams should be better prepared to face them and they will have to carry the weight of more expectations.

Leeds finished in the top half of the Premier League table in their first year back in the Premier League last season.

The high intensity of football of Marcelo Bielsa’s side won hearts and they produced some big results against the top teams in the Premier League.

A majority of the Leeds squad are back for pre-season training and Rodrigo stressed that the Whites stars are aware that next season is likely to be tougher as teams now know what to expect from his side.

The Leeds forward also feels the fans and supporters will have more expectations next season too because of the team proved that they can thrive amongst the best teams in the Premier League last term.

Rodrigo said on LUTV: “We have a good time to prepare ourselves for next season.

“Everyone knows that it will be harder than the last one as the opponents know us better.

“It will be really tough.

“Last season, maybe the expectations of people for us was less than this year.

“We showed that we have the level to be amongst the best so the expectations will be higher and that’s natural.”

Leeds have three pre-season friendlies lined up before they take on Manchester United in the first game of their Premier League campaign next month.